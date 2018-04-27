LIVE UPDATES: Seahawks 2018 Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 (and Earl Thomas’ fate decided?)

RENTON, Wash. – One question has been asked far more than any other of Q13 News’ sports team this offseason: What the heck’s going to happen with Earl Thomas?

It’s very likely that Thomas’ future will be decided, one way or the other, by the time Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft are over Friday evening.

The Seahawks are scheduled to have just one pick Friday – the No. 76 pick overall, coming in the third round – but rumors persist that Thomas could be shipped off, potentially to the Dallas Cowboys for their No. 50 overall selection and other picks. On Day 1, the Seahawks picked running back Rashaad Penny after trading down to the No. 27 pick.

Q13 FOX will carry the draft all evening, with a pre-draft special at 3 p.m. and a wrap-up after national coverage ends.

