Help ID armed street robbers, shooter who fired bullet before stealing student’s backpack

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

The hunt is on in King County for a pair of armed suspects who violently robbed a 13 year old boy on a busy street in Burien last week — trying to steal his backpack in broad daylight — and firing off a shot when the boy fought back.

King County detectives hope someone recognizes the suspect drawn-up in the sketch above. They think he’s in his teens and of Samoan or southeast Asian descent.

Detectives say the second suspect is black and in his 40’s or 50’s.

The two eventually made off with the backpack — taking off in the red Suzuki SX4 pictured below, driven by a third suspect.

This happened on Wednesday, April 18th, as the victim was walking home from school on 1st Ave. S.

Thankfully, he was not shot. “A 13 year old just leaving school, walking home. Never really walked home before,” said King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “This is a one-time thing. Sounds like a really random crime. He didn’t know these suspects, never had seen them in his life and they just picked him off on the side of the road. He held it to his chest area and the 13 year old struggled back to try and get the gun away from him and during the struggle that’s when the shot went off. We really want to get these suspects off the street, because if they did this to just a random person, who’s to say that they’re not going to do it again.”

If you know who the gunman is, or can lead King County detectives to the red Suzuki SX4 that all three suspects got away in, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).