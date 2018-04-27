Channel 253: Tacoma podcast creators bring community together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- We all know Tacoma is growing fast!

One woman is on a mission to connect and keep everyone informed about all the cool and important things happening within the burgeoning city.

That's how Channel 253 was born. These are people who live in Tacoma using technology to reach out authentically to others in the city.

On Channel 253, they talk about everything you need to know from who to elect for city council to where to get the best tacos in town to spotlighting nonprofits and charitable events.