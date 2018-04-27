Car crashes head-on into school bus in Burien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- Two people in a stolen car were seriously hurt when they crashed head-on into a school bus Friday morning in Burien. No students were hurt.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a silver Toyota Prius that had been reported stolen crashed into a school bus headed for Aviation High School. The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at South 112th St & Glendale Way South.

Two out of three people inside the Prius suffered life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Everyone on the bus was unharmed, but four students were taken to the hospital in an abundance of caution.

Detectives say it's too early to know what led to the crash or if speed was a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.