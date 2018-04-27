Bridging the Divide: Gun control

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: Gun control

Finding common ground among opposite sides of the gun control debate is hard enough. But the issue is so divisive, even those on the same side have points of disagreement. Jason Cazes, owner of LowPriceGuns.com, made headlines after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, when he announced he would no longer sell long guns to people under the age of 21. Dave Workman of the Second Amendment Foundation says Cazes can do what he wants as a private business owner, but that law-abiding 18, 19, and 20 year olds should not be blamed for the actions of others.

