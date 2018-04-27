Auburn police rescue litter of kittens duct taped in abandoned box
AUBURN, Wash. — “Shame on you!”
The Auburn Police Department had a stern message to the person who dumped a box of kittens along the side of the road overnight.
According to officers, someone reported a suspicious box along the side of a road around 1:00 a.m. Friday. It was duct taped shut.
Once the box was opened, officers were shocked to find a litter of kittens inside.
The kittens were taken to Auburn Valley Humane Society for a full checkup — and hopefully adoption.
Auburn police posted about the rescue on Facebook:
“To those that left them there, shame on you! There are alternatives and, if you have unwanted animals, you can call our non-emergency line at 253 288-2121 or call our Animal Control directly at 253 931-3062.
“If you have information on who left them there, please contact our tip line at 253 288-7403, and reference case #18-05619.”