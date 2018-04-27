× Auburn police rescue litter of kittens duct taped in abandoned box

AUBURN, Wash. — “Shame on you!”

The Auburn Police Department had a stern message to the person who dumped a box of kittens along the side of the road overnight.

According to officers, someone reported a suspicious box along the side of a road around 1:00 a.m. Friday. It was duct taped shut.

Once the box was opened, officers were shocked to find a litter of kittens inside.

The kittens were taken to Auburn Valley Humane Society for a full checkup — and hopefully adoption.

Auburn police posted about the rescue on Facebook: