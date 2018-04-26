What Seattle’s waterfront will look when the Viaduct comes down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The SR 99 tunnel is scheduled to open this fall and crews will begin to remove the Alaskan Way Viaduct in 2019. These changes will be the first major developments to Seattle's waterfront since the 1950s.

But what will the waterfront look like after all the construction? The Downtown Seattle Association wants to help the public visualize the new changes.

The above video shows their vision -- a downtown that seamlessly connects to Elliott Bay, major renovations to Colman Dock and the Seattle Aquarium.

The video also features drawings of Pioneer Square and KeyArena at Seattle Center.

Next Thursday (May 3), Downtown Seattle Association members will get an up-close look at key design elements.