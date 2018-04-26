Record-setting temperatures possible! Get your personal forecast in our free app

Washington state to end tax exemptions for ‘green’ vehicles

Posted 7:01 AM, April 26, 2018

The Nissan Leaf electric vehicle is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The 7,500th environmentally friendly vehicle has been purchased in Washington state, ending the state’s tax exemption program for clean-alternative fuel, electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Olympian reported Tuesday that a resident purchased the vehicle in March.

The Washington Department of Revenue said buyers can take advantage of the tax exemptions through May 31. Exemptions expire June 1.

There are nearly 50 vehicles that qualify for the “green” tax exemptions.

