Washington state to end tax exemptions for 'green' vehicles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The 7,500th environmentally friendly vehicle has been purchased in Washington state, ending the state’s tax exemption program for clean-alternative fuel, electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Olympian reported Tuesday that a resident purchased the vehicle in March.

The Washington Department of Revenue said buyers can take advantage of the tax exemptions through May 31. Exemptions expire June 1.

There are nearly 50 vehicles that qualify for the “green” tax exemptions.