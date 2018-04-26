× Teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 26-year-old substitute teacher and assistant coach at Mount Vernon High School has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual misconduct with an 18-year-old student.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Todd J. Wright Jr. turned himself in to the Mount Vernon Police Department Wednesday.

Court documents say Wright engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student he met while substitute teaching in a class.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Nutting says the district terminated Wright’s employment April 12, the day officials learned of the incident.

Although the student was not a minor, state law specifies it’s a crime for a school employee to have a sexual relationship with a student at the employee’s school if the student is between 16 and 21 and the employee is more than 60 months older than the student.

Lt. Greg Booth says there’s nothing that indicates the relationship was anything other than consensual.