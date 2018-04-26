× Seahawks swap with Packers, trading down in first round

RENTON, Wash. – You guessed it: The Seattle Seahawks traded their first-round pick.

The Seahawks traded out of the No. 18 spot of the NFL draft Thursday evening, swapping their first-rounder to the Green Bay Packers for the No. 27 overall pick, as well as a third-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

Seattle also threw in a seventh-rounder, the 248th pick overall.

The third-rounder Seattle picked up is the No. 76 overall, and the sixth-rounder is No. 186.

The rest of the first round, as well as all of the draft action Friday, will be carried live on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.