Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Seattle woman

SEATTLE -- Homicide detectives arrested a 25-year-old man for the murder of his roommate last month in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Seattle and booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Lalita Byrnes, 38, was found dead in her home by a friend who went to the residence.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Byrnes’ death a homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries, The Seattle Times reported.

The medical examiner determined that Byrnes died a day before her body was found. At the time, police said the homicide did not appear to be a random act.

“She was a community builder and was a warrior of inclusion,” friend Molly Donovan said.

Lita was a strong presence on social media as an administrator for a Wallingford community page.