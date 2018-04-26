Child ejected from car on I-5 near Arlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- A young child was ejected from a car Thursday afternoon on Interstate 5 near Arlington.

According to WSP, the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 212.

A young child in serious condition was airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. A driver was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Crews briefly shut down the northbound lanes of I-5 so that a medical helicopter could land.

Only one southbound lane of I-5 was open as of 1:40 p.m.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.