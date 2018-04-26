LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks’ 2018 NFL Draft

RENTON, Wash. – It’s either an important day in Seattle Seahawks history today, or the setup for a REALLY important day tomorrow.

The Seahawks hold the No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft on Thursday, an important piece as they retool for the future. Many fans, however, figure they’ll hold with recent history and either trade down in the first round or out of the first day entirely.

Will the Seahawks return to the days when they were putting together historically great drafts every year? Stick with the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX, Thursday and Friday to find out.