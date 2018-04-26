Lake Stevens students headed to Kentucky for robotics competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A team of local students are heading across the country for a high stakes robotics competition!

Five students with the Lake Stevens School District's robotics club are headed to Kentucky.

The current team members have spent more than 3,000 hours building and programming a robot to compete in the Vex Robotics Championships in Louisville.

They say it means a lot to them and they're hoping to take home a big win!

The team beat out 44 other teams from across Washington for the coveted spot in the competition.

A team from Lake Stevens has made it to the world championships every year since the district started its robotics program six years ago.