Foley's Sports Bar & Grill in Tacoma temporarily closed due to suspected norovirus outbreak

TACOMA, Wash. — Foley’s Sports Bar & Grill, which operates at the Meadow Park Golf Course, was temporarily closed Thursday due to a suspected norovirus outbreak.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said it had been notified of eight possible cases of norovirus, starting with diners who ate at Foley’s on April 21-23.

On Thursday afternoon, health inspectors ordered the bar-restaurant to close for 24 hours for cleaning and sanitizing.

Foley’s, a privately operated restaurant at the golf course, has been in operation for nearly six years.

Diners who ate recently at Foley’s and became ill are asked to contact the Health Department at 253-798-4712, emailing food@tpchd.org or filing a report online.