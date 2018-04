Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- A very relaxed coach Pete Carroll surprised the crew on the Q13 FOX Seahawks pre-draft show at the Hawks facilities in Renton on Thursday afternoon.

Asked for a tip on who the Seahawks might choose in the draft, Carroll joked that they should be following his 'clues' that he is tweeting.

C'mon, coach, give us a real clue.

"Nope," Carroll responded.

