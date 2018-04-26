Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee by 20 percent starting next month.

The company said Thursday that Prime members in the U.S. will now pay $119 a year, up from $99, starting May 11 for new members. The new price will apply to renewals of existing members starting on June 16.

The last time it raised the annual fee was in four years ago. Earlier this year, it increased the monthly rate to $12.99 a month from $10.99.

The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it has more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.

The price increases come as Amazon announced Thursday that it made $1.6 billion in profit during the first three months of 2018, more than double the same period a year earlier, even as it invests in costly fulfillment centers and original programming.

Amazon’s sales for the quarter hit $51 billion, up 43% year over year, fueled in part by strong growth in its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services. The division saw sales jump nearly 50%, reaching $5.4 billion.

Shares of Amazon jumped as much as 7% in after-hours trading Thursday following the earnings results.