3-year-old Snohomish boy run over, killed by lawnmower

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 3-year-old boy was run over and killed by a lawnmower Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was riding the lawnmower with his father when he fell off, sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

The accident occurred in the 6700 block of 203rd Avenue in Snohomish, she said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to UW Medicine, lawn mowers are the major cause of foot and ankle amputations to children — and that children should not be allowed to ride on a mower, even with an adult.