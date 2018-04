PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into the Olympic Sports & Spine Rehabilitation business in Puyallup, Pierce County Firefighters said.

The two were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The crash occurred in the 16200 block of Meridian Avenue in Puyallup.

Police have not yet said what caused the driver to crash into the business.