Who will the Seahawks take in the NFL Draft? Here’s a prediction

Figuring out what the Seattle Seahawks will do in the NFL Draft is not easy. Under coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider the team has been anything but predictable.

That being said, it’s hard to argue with their success.

The day before the first round, we asked NFL Draft expert Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com who he thinks the Seahawks will pick Thursday.

This year’s NFL Draft will be broadcast on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX, with Draft Day coverage beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.

Rang said if the Seahawks stay where they're at in the first round, he expects them to pick Isaiah Wynn, an offensive lineman from the University of Georgia.

"He has the agility to be able to slide outside and play left tackle if you need him to," Rang said. "He has the power to be able to play the guard position as well."

Q13 sports director Aaron Levine asked Schneider about all the offensive linemen the team has taken under his watch, 17 in eight drafts.

"We've drafted a ton of offensive lineman and it's just the state of football right now," Schneider said. "It's a position that is very hard to transition from the college level to the pro level."

Boston College's Harold Landry and Florida's Taven Bryan could be options for Seattle in the first round as well, Rang said, if the team decides to go with a defensive lineman or Wynn is off the board.

If the Seahawks are looking for a running back, Rang said Derrius Guice from LSU could be the pick. Rang even compared Guice to former Seahawks bruiser Marshawn Lynch.

Rob Rang's Top 5 priorities for the Seahawks:

Cornerback

Running back

Pass rusher

Wide receiver/tight end

Safety

The Seahawks have eight picks in this year's draft, but don't be surprised if they pick up a few more.

Seattle traded its second and third round picks, so Carroll and Schneider will likely be looking to get back into those rounds.

As it stands now, the Seahawks are scheduled to pick 18th overall in the first round and then not again until the 120th pick in the draft.

Since 2010, under Carroll and Schneider the Seahawks have made 53 trades during the draft, including three last year in the first round alone.

Seattle's 2018 draft picks:

First round: 18th overall

Fourth round: 120th overall

Fifth round: 141st overall

Fifth round: 146th overall

Fifth round: 156th overall

Fifth round: 168th overall

Seventh round: 226th overall

Seventh round: 248th overall

What about Earl Thomas?

One big story line this year for the Seahawks is what they'll do with their All Pro safety. Thomas is under contract for one more season, but he made waves last year when he told Dallas coach Jason Garrett to come get him if he can.

Thomas is seeking a contract extension and has hinted he may hold out of he doesn't get it.

Rang said he's heard the Cowboys are interested in acquiring Thomas, but that they are only offering the 50th overall pick, not the first rounder Schneider is reported to be seeking.

Q13 sports reporter Ian Furness said he thinks Thomas will still be in Seattle come fall.

"He's still under contract here," Furness said. "He's the best free safety in the game. Seattle holds all the cards. Unfortunately for Earl, he holds none at this point in time. No one's going to hold out the entire year. I think he stays."

There are a number of players in the draft from the University of Washington and Washington State.

The first Husky or Cougar off the board will likely be UW defensive tackle Vita Vea. Rang has him going 13th overall to Washington and said he'd be shocked if Vea was still around for Seattle at pick 18.

Rang also pointed out wide receiver Dante Pettis as a player who could be a good fit for the Seahawks.

WSU quarterback Luke Falk will likely be taken in the third or fourth round, Rang said.

Huskies and Cougars that could get drafted:

UW

DT Vita Vea

TE Will Dissly

WR Dante Pettis

LB Keishawn Bierria

LB Azeem Victor

C Coleman Shelton

WSU