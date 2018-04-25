Warmer Weather Doesn’t Mean Warm Water

Des Moines, Wash. — Our near-record warmth has just about everyone heading out doors, but a warning tonight from the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue Unit. Our water temperatures are still significantly colder than the air temperature – about 20 degrees.

“Everybody’s out, there’s a guy feeding their birds, walking their dogs,” said Des Moines resident Kathy Cutler.

But King County Sheriff Deputy Benjamin Callahan says don’t get too close to the water.

“The water’s still 53 degrees,” said King County Sheriff Deputy Benjamin Callahan.

With any water under 70 degrees, Callahan shares this one-ten-one rule.

“You’ve got about one minute to get control of your breathing. You have about 10 minutes until you’re muscle start failing and then you have about one hour before hyperthermia sets,” said Callahan.

Opening day kicks off boating season around here and the King County Sheriff’s Office says it’s really when kids get out of school or any three-day weekend where they get the most calls and see the most concerns.

“Seemingly strong swimmer who falls into the river can lose use of their muscles very, very quickly that and swift water environments are very, very dangerous,” said Callahan.

Area rivers and the Puget Sound always stay cold. Callahan says young men and the elderly are most likely to not wear life vests and drown.

“The situations when you’re going to need it and you won’t have time to reach for it or think of it,” said Callahan.

Lake Sammamish is the first in our area to heat up, but that doesn’t happen until mid-summer.

“It’s freezing. It’s like a cold glass of ice water. It’s cold,” said Sammamish Resident Jennifer Kijanka.

Just last month, two JBLM soldiers were killed in kayaks in what’s been described as a boating incident on American Lake. That’s why avid kayaker Jackie Alvarez isn’t taking any chances.

“I’m really careful about wearing a life jacket. I pick really quiet, nice days. I’d rather not kayak in this,” said kayaker Jackie Alvarez.