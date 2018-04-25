× Video shows distracted driver crashing through fences, Pierce County sheriff’s department says

EDGEWOOD, Wash. – Distracted driving doesn’t just mean looking at your phone.

The Pierce County sheriff’s department released a video Wednesday of an SUV crashing through fenses and a power pole in Edgewood.

Deputies said the driver was reaching for an item and got distracted on 18th St. E.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected.

“Please remember, it can wait until your destination,” the tweet says.

https://twitter.com/PierceSheriff/status/989208022516879360/video/1