Sneeze, cough, sniffle? Welcome to allergy season in the Northwest

SEATTLE -- Springtime allergies are in full swing, causing a lot of sniffling and sneezing.

When temperatures start to rise, trees, bushes, grass and weeds start to bloom -- and pollen counts can quickly skyrocket. And that means people with allergies can start experiencing symptoms, including itchy eyes, sneezing and runny noses.

"Some allergies are more prevalent indoors or outdoors, so that might be a hint as to what you might be allergic to," said Dr. Jay Patel with UW Medicine. "So typically tree, grass and weed pollens affect you when you're outdoors. So if you're having more problems outdoors in the spring and the summer, then it could be a sign that you might be allergic to pollen."

