Fire destroys waterfront home in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- Fire ripped through a waterfront home early Wednesday morning in Gig Harbor.

Firefighters said it was tough to fight the fire because there were no hydrants near the home in the 7700 block of Olympic View Drive NW. Crews brought in tinders as a water source.

It was unclear if anyone lived in the home, but neighbors told Q13 News they believed the home was not occupied.

A West Pierce fire boat was also called to the scene.

Crews remained on the scene around 8:00 a.m. putting out hotspots.