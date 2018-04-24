Uranus smells like farts, science proves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uranus smells like farts.

Don't laugh, it's science.

A new study suggests clouds in the planet's atmosphere are composed of hydrogen sulfide, the molecule that makes rotten eggs smell so bad.

But how did experts sniff out this new info from roughly 1.6 billion miles away?

Using a spectrometer on NASA's Gemini telescope in Hawaii, researchers observed Uranus' cloud cover. That's where they spotted the signature of hydrogen sulfide.

Experts say if anyone were to go to Uranus, they wouldn't have to endure the stench. Suffocation and minus 200-degree atmospheric conditions would likely kill them first.