Statewide school system outage affecting grades, homework, student lunch accounts

A computer system used by nearly every school district in the state has been down since Friday. School officials, teachers and parents use Skyward to update student records, grades, homework and student lunch accounts.

The company that operates Skyward in Washington told our news partner The Seattle Times it estimates the system will be back up on Wednesday.

Right now, when a parent tries to log into Skyward to see grades or add money to their child's account for breakfast or lunch, they see an error message -- like this one on the Snoqualmie Valley School District site.

The message explains the outage and says the district will be tracking attendance and other requests manually. And payments , such as for school lunch, need to be made in person.

Another issue is that the system handles payroll for school staff. It's unclear if the glitch will lead to any delays in paychecks for teachers.

Q13 News has reached out to WSIPC, the company that operates Skyward in Washington, for comment.

Skyward is used by 274 out of the state's 295 school districts. The company shared these resources, so you can track updates: