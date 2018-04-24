Seattle police searching for prolific home burglary suspects driving stolen cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find Lianne Soto and Brandon Fernando. Detectives say they are stealing cars, switching plates and then driving around and stealing mail and packages and breaking into homes in Seattle, Everett, Tukwila and Renton to burglarize them.

Both have warrants for their arrest. Brandon is a nine-time felon.

Lianne is charged with second-degree burglary in Everett.

"Auto thieves, burglars, mail thieves, it’s about as bad as it gets and we really want to catch them," said retired Detective Myrle Carner.

Brandon Laygo Fernando is 33, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds. Lianne Angelica Soto is 33, 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds.

If you can tell police where to find them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. If you know what they are driving or where they are hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.