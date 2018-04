Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco day care has been exonerated after it was accused of waxing the eyebrows of two children without their parents' permission.

Two mothers pulled their children from the day care at Columbia Basin College and filed complaints accusing workers of waxing their faces.

But after an investigation, the state determined that there was no evidence the kids had their eyebrows waxed at all.

They say the children were not in danger or treated in any negative way at the center.