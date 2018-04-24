Ex-Seattle teacher pleads guilty to possessing child porn

SEATTLE (AP) — A former science teacher at a Seattle private school has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.

The Seattle Times reports 42-year-old Gabriel Cronin pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue.

Cronin was fired from the Seattle Academy after his arrest in November that came when a cousin notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Cronin said he had been addicted to child pornography for years and was seeking help.

Charging documents say Cronin used a school laptop computer to obtain and view thousands of explicit images of children.

Documents say Cronin said he never inappropriately touched kids, but told investigators that he fantasized about students he worked with.

Cronin is free on bond and set to be sentenced in July.