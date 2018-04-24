× Body of unidentified woman found floating in water below Wallace Falls

GOLD BAR, Wash. — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the pond below the lower falls at Wallace Falls State Park, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Visitors to the area who were taking photos noticed the woman’s body bobbing in the water and called 911 around 4 p.m.,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The visitors to the park did not know the woman and no one at the park has come forward to report a missing person, the sheriff’s office said.

“At this time, the identity of the woman or how she came to be in the water is unknown.”

Her body was turned over to the county medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine cause and manner of death.