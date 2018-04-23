× Victim shot, wounded during street robbery on Olympia’s west side, police say

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A male victim was shot and wounded during a robbery on Olympia’s west side Monday night, police said.

The police department said detectives didn’t have much information but that officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to the intersection of Conger Avenue NW and Division Street after a shot was fired.

The police department tweeted that it was a “robbery,” and a spokesman added that it began as an unknown “sale transaction that went bad, and the person selling the item was shot.”

The male victim suffered “a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a lower extremity,” the police department tweeted.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, a spokesman said.

There had been no arrest as of late Monday night, police said.