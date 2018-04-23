Spokane man missing and presumed dead at Palouse Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane man is missing and presumed dead after Franklin County sheriff's deputies say he did not surface from the water under Palouse Falls.

Franklin County officials received reports at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday that a 23-year-old man was sucked under the raging waterfall while swimming with his friends.

The Spokesman-Review reports that two other men were also sucked under due to the strong current but were able to resurface. They both made it back to shore.

The 23-year-old has not been located.

RECREATION ALERT: Palouse Falls State Park is CLOSED until further notice. A person is missing in the park, and Franklin County will be conducting a search-and-rescue. Get updates: https://t.co/naYsDlFwha pic.twitter.com/akY3FA5zH8 — WA State Parks (@WAStatePks) April 23, 2018