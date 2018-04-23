Spokane man missing and presumed dead at Palouse Falls

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane man is missing and presumed dead after Franklin County sheriff's deputies say he did not surface from the water under Palouse Falls.
Franklin County officials received reports at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday that a 23-year-old man was sucked under the raging waterfall while swimming with his friends.
The Spokesman-Review reports that two other men were also sucked under due to the strong current but were able to resurface. They both made it back to shore.
The 23-year-old has not been located.
47.658780 -117.426046