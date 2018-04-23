Police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old Arlington girl

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asked Monday for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Lilly Potter, who they say was last seen about midnight Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that she has “undiagnosed mental health issues.”

Lilly was last seen in the 28700 block of State Route 9 in Arlington at around midnight Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.

Search and Rescue units searched for Lilly around noon Monday, but have no leads to her location, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Lilly or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.