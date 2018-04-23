Pierce County woman wakes up to strange man stroking her face

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a woman’s house and rubbed his hands across her face as she slept early Sunday morning.

The man was booked into Pierce County jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary after the incident on Golden Given Rd. in the Brooksdale area.

According to the Pierce County sheriff’s department:

The woman’s neighbor called 911 at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, saying she ran to his house in fear.

When deputies arrived, the terrified woman told them she’d fallen asleep in front of her TV, and woke up to the stranger rubbing his hand across her face and saying “you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.”

The woman asked what the man was doing in her house, and he said it was, in fact, his house and she’d let him in. She told the man to leave, and bolted for the neighbor’s.

The woman told deputies she’d never seen the man, and pointed out a car in the driveway that wasn’t hers. She also said she believed he’d been in the house for some time, because she’d gone to sleep with the lights off, but they were all on when he woke her up.

The neighbor told deputies that he’d grabbed a pistol and went outside after the woman came to his house. He said he saw the suspect walk out of the woman’s front door, and that he’d pointed the gun at the man and told him to stop, but the man had instead went back in the house.

Deputies went in the house, and eventually figured out that the suspect had climbed the back fence.

They found the suspect about an hour later in the wetlands behind the woman’s house and arrested him.