Mother, child hit by car near elementary school in Renton

RENTON, Wash. -- A mother and child were injured Monday morning when they were hit by a car near an elementary school in Renton.

Medics and police were called around 8:00 a.m. to SE 184th Street and 116th Ave. SE.

Authorities at the scene said the child was critically injured and the mother was seriously hurt. Both were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Traffic near the crash scene was being diverted.

Renton police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. They said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.