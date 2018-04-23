× Man who sued ex-mayor over sex abuse claims died of overdose

SEATTLE — A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray’s political career died of an accidental overdose of illegal and prescription drugs.

The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that Delvonn Heckard died from “acute combined cocaine, opiate (heroin), Alprazolam and Diazepam intoxication.”

Police reports say Heckard was found unresponsive on Feb. 16 after a friend called 911 to report he was unconscious in an Auburn motel room.

Heckard’s lawsuit claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen. Other men then came forward with similar claims.

Murray was in his first term as mayor when he resigned in September, after his cousin became the fifth man to publicly accuse Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray denies all the allegations.

The city settled with Heckard in December for $150,000.