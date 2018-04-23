British ‘Adventureman’ plans to run across US to raise money for kids in hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A British man is going the extra mile to raise money for kids in children's hospitals.

Jamie McDonald, AKA "Adventureman, grew up in and out of hospitals as a kid in Britain because of a rare condition that affected movement in his legs.

But now he's able to run long distances.

He recently ran across Canada. And now his goal is to run across the U.S.

He realizes it's quite a big challenge, but said Monday he's inspired by the people he meets along the way.

"I think I am relying on Americans to help me through, if I am honest. I don't know if I am going to make this."

He says he gives himself about a year to accomplish his mission. And he's hoping to raise $1 million for kids in children's hospitals.

For more information on his mission and to track Adventureman's progress, just click on this link: https://www.jamiemcdonald.org/tracker/