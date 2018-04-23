Bridging the Divide: Race and policing

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: Race and policing in America.

Andre Taylor, whose brother was killed by Seattle police, sits down with Representative Dave Hayes, a republican state lawmaker who also works as a law enforcement officer. Despite having two very different perspectives on the issue, the two men were able to find common ground in the debate over deadly force.

Editor’s Note: Following the airing of this segment, a judge ruled that the compromise reached on Washington’s deadly force law violated the state constitution. The fate of the law will now be in the hands of voters.