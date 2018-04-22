× Washington ballot measure would raise age to buy semi-automatic weapons

TACOMA, Wash. — An organization that supports stricter gun regulations has announced a new ballot measure proposal to raise the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic weapon in Washington from 18 to 21, along with several other restrictions.

The News Tribune reports the Alliance for Gun Responsibility will need roughly 260,000 signatures before the initiative can qualify for the 2018 ballot.

The group’s initiative effort comes after lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled Statehouse declined to bump the minimum age to buy semi-automatic weapons after the February mass shooting at a Florida high school.

The proposed initiative would also hold gun owners legally responsible if a child uses a gun stored unsafely, require a 10-day waiting period to buy a semi-automatic weapon and create a state system to regularly check gun owner eligibility.