Seattle police investigate deadly shooting in Ballard area

SEATTLE — A man died while being taken to the hospital after he was shot early Sunday morning in the Ballard neighborhood.

Seattle police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4900 block of Leary Avenue Northwest at about 1:45 a.m. The victim, 29, was found lying on a nearby street.

Officers performed CPR on the man until Seattle Fire Department crews arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.