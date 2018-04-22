Real-life ‘Up’ house in Seattle will be saved, developer says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLARD, Wash. -- There was a celebration instead of heartbreak Saturday at Edith Macefield's home. The Ballard home served as the inspiration for the animated Disney movie "Up."

This week fans of the home along 46th Street were very concerned that developers would demolish the building.

A rally was even set up. But when those rumors became unfounded, the rally was made into a day celebration.

“Come tie a balloon to the fence to show your support,” explained the event listing. “Balloons and markers will be provided!”

Every balloon left at the home Saturday represented support for the house and Macefield.

"There are always people rolling by here. They're very emotionally attached to it," said Steven Raymond. "I think it speaks volumes about how fast the city is changing and how people love to hold on to a little bit of magic."

Edith Macefield lived in the house from 1952 until she died in 2008.

Since then, there have been several efforts to make it a landmark, but funding remains an issue.

Ballard Blocks developer Regency Centers told Q13 News, it will keep the house and make it part of its latest development, Ballard Blocks 2.