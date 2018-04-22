James Comey speaks at Seattle University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Dozens lined up outside Seattle University for the much anticipated sold-out book tour by former FBI Director James Comey.

His new book titled, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" details his career experiences over the past two decades.

It covers Comey's interactions with President Donald Trump, the Russia investigation, and his firing last year.

During appearance at @seattleu, message by @Comey to young people in our current political environment: “Get involved.” pic.twitter.com/um4BVbdDi7 — Seattle U Law School (@seattleulaw) April 23, 2018

Q13 News spoke to some who told us why they attended the event, and what they were most interested in hearing.

"Just the contentious, political climate right now and the Trump Administration in general," Tiffany said. "I hope to be better informed and to have a deeper dive on his experience and relationships with past presidents and the current president."

Tickets to the event were $30 and included a copy of the book.