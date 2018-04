Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Investigators in Kitsap County are looking into a suspected homicide.

Detectives say a 48-year-old man was found dead at a home near Port Orchard, in unincorporated Kitsap County.

They have not released many details, and they are waiting for the medical examiner to release the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.