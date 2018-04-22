Bikini barista held at gunpoint in Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A bikini barista was held at gunpoint in Auburn, police said Sunday.

Auburn police said a 43-year-old suspect robbed the espresso stand on Auburn Way North just after 7 a.m., before driving off.

A concerned customer called authorities and then followed the suspect.

A brief chase with Renton police ended in West Seattle near the 9050 block of Delridge Way SW where the suspect was arrested.

Police said he was also driving a stolen car.

Detectives are investigating this incident.