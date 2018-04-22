$1,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered to help find stolen Studebaker in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is looking for whoever towed a man’s 1964 Studebaker Avanti right out of his front yard.

The vehicle was stolen April 18 just before 6 a.m. on the 400 block of 95th Street South.

Neighbors said they called police after they witnessed a white Ford Bronco pull into Andrew Hubchen’s yard, hook the car up to a strap and drag it away. Hubchen said the vehicle didn’t start and had been sitting his front yard for some time.

The owner said he had been meaning to revitalize the old car. He doesn’t want to see such a rare vehicle get stripped down to its chassis.

“I don’t know if I’ll get the car back, I want the car back, but the people who did this need to stop doing this,” Hubchen said. “[They] need to be punished and prosecuted for doing this. They can’t get away with this.”

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or using the P3 Tips App. You could receive a reward up to $1,000 for tips leading to the whereabouts of the car or the suspects.