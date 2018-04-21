× Man stuck, killed by Amtrak train in Seattle

SEATTLE — The nearly 100 passengers on board Amtrak 516 arrived in Vancouver (BC) Saturday afternoon after the train they were on struck and killed a man earlier in the morning.

At about 8 a.m., first responders were called to the railroad tracks near Elliot Avenue West and West Harrison Street in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne area.

Amtrak officials said the train collided with a trespasser. Seattle police detectives are working to figure out why the man was on the tracks at the time of the crash.

No one on board the train had any injuries, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak and BNSF Railway are both reminding the public to stay away from railroad tracks and never attempt to dart past an oncoming train.

“The public needs to realize that trains move on any track at any time in any direction,” a BNSF spokesperson said.

BNSF also said rail officers will issue citations to people who are found trespassing.