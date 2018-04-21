× Meet Tobler! #WhyNotMePets

The sunny days will be even better with a four legged buddy by your side.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Tobler get adopted.

He’s 5-years-old and a playful retriever/hound mix. Tobler is staying at the Everett Animal Shelter.

He loves to carry toys around with him. Shelter staff says he’s just an all around happy guy.

"You'll see on his paperwork that every volunteer at some point has written down he loves to chase raindrops, " said volunteer dog walker, Irene Jemczyk. "When it snows it's just amazing to see him up there being happy just jumping up and doing little bites."

Tobler knows commands like "come" and "drop."

Whoever adopts him should keep an eye on him when he's out and about. Shelter staff says he does get a long with other female dogs at the shelter.

Tobler would really do well with an active family and people who won't leave him alone for 10 or 12 hours at a time.

"People who go hiking and camping and just like to go for a good long walk and just need a good cuddle buddy," said Jemczyk. "They'll find him to be the perfect little mate."

Tobler has never destroyed any of his toys or blankets. Tobler needs a lot of love and attention, so it would be best for him to be the only animal in the house and definitely no cats.

It's also best that his future family doesn't have any small children.

"Tobler is exhuberant, enthusiastic, unabounding energy and for that reason I have put on the adoption information that it should be children that are 12 years or older who have experience with dogs certainly mainly because they'll be little bowling pins for him you know," said Jemczyk.

If you're interested in adopting Tobler, click on this link: https://everettwa.gov/161/Adopt-a-Pet

Fill out the application on the website then you can go to the shelter.