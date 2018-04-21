× King County expands hiker shuttle service, linking Seattle to popular trails

SEATTLE — King County agencies expanded trailhead direct services Saturday, in an effort to ease travel for hikers without vehicles.

King County Metro and Parks have teamed up to launch a new shuttle service from Seattle, with service to recreational areas east of the city.

“We are making it easier than ever to explore the ‘Issaquah Alps’ without having to own or drive a car,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Hikers can now catch a transit van every 30 minutes on weekends and holidays, leaving from the Mount Baker Transit Station in South Seattle.

Stops include the Eastgate Freeway Station and the Issaquah Transit Center and four popular trailheads: Margaret’s Way, Chirico Trail-Poo Poo Point, The High School Trail and East Sunset Way.

For now, the fare is $2.50 – that changes to $2.75 in July.

Passengers can pay with an ORCA card, or mobile ticket.

A second route, with service to Mount Si and Mount Teneriffe is slated to begin May 19th, leaving from the Capitol Hill light rail station.