Actor Verne Troyer dead at 49

LOS ANGELES – Actor Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” films, has died at the age of 49.

Troyer’s death was reported on his verified Instagram account and Facebook pages on Saturday.

Troyer was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month after friends called police to report they were worried about him, and TMZ reported that he was “extremely drunk, upset and suicidal.” He was reportedly placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold at that time.

Troyer’s social media accounts didn’t specify how he died, but did say “depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”