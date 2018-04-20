William Thompson: ‘Lil Monster Ratt’ wanted for terrorizing domestic violence victim in Popeye’s parking lot

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Meet ‘Lil Monster Ratt.’

That’s the street name of William Thompson — a gang member and ten-time convicted domestic violence offender who’s wanted in King County for violating a “no contact” order.

He’s accused of terrorizing one of his victims in a Popeye’s parking lot in Kent earlier this year — a woman he’s not supposed to be anywhere near.

“He located her at a restaurant. He went up to her, tried to talk to her,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “She ran out to her car, locked the door, he went out and started punching the window to try to break the window, to get into where the victim was at. She was able to escape out of the car, ran back into the restaurant and the suspect followed her and punched her multiple times in the shoulder and he also told her he was going to kill her and as he said that he was grabbing at his waistband and she knew that he was usually carried a gun with him, so she was in fear for her life. 911 was called, police were called. He fled the scene and we have not been able to locate him.”

He has a $75,000 warrant for his arrest.

He’s 32 years old, 5’5”, weighs 170 pounds and has his arms full of tattoos.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.